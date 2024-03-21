Neuralink Brain Chip Patient Plays Chess Using Telepathy, Elon Musk Reacts to Video

Elon Musk's brain chip developer Neuralink has shared the first person to use the Neuralink brain chip to control a computer cursor and play video games just by thinking.

A 29-year-old, paralyzed man, Noland Arbaugh, was seen in a video shared by Neuralink to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle using only his mind to play a game of chess. 'See that cursor on the screen? That's all me... it's all brainpower,' he said from his wheelchair.

"About 8 years ago I was in a kind of freak diving accident and dislocated my C4 and C5 so I am a complete quadriplegic. I am paralyzed from below my shoulders. I have no sensation or movement below my shoulders," Noland revealed details his accident.

In February, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the first person had the chip implanted, and said at the time that he was 'able to move a mouse around the screen just by thinking.' 'Progress is good and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with neural effects that we are aware of,' Musk said in a Spaces event on X.

Appearing to be still baffled by how the groundbreaking technology was actually working, Arbaugh likened moving the mouse around the screen to using 'The Force' from Star Wars.

Neuralink's tech uses a robot to surgically place a brain-computer interface implant in a region of the brain that controls movement intention. The system consists of a computer chip attached to tiny flexible threads stitched into the brain by a 'sewing-machine-like' robot.

Livestream of @Neuralink demonstrating “Telepathy” – controlling a computer and playing video games just by thinking https://t.co/0kHJdayfYy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2024

