Notebook PCs shipment grew 19% in 2021: Report

San Francisco, Feb 3 Notebook shipments grew 19 per cent compared to 2020 with a total of 268 million shipments in 2021, says a new report.

According to the report by Strategy Analytics, Lenovo emerged as the leading notebook PC seller as it shipped 16.2 million units in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a 9 per cent decline and 6 per cent growth compared to the previous quarter.

"The continued demand of hybrid work environment supported the developed market's growth which was also driven by Window 11 and DaaS attractive price offerings," industry analyst Chirag Upadhyay said in a statement.

"Emerging markets are driven by continued demand from small and medium businesses whilst consumers continue to shift towards mobility," he added.

HP maintained the second position as shipments reached 14.5 million in the fourth quarter at a 4 per cent decline year-over-year.

Dell registered record notebook PC shipments of 13.2 million units, a 14 per cent growth rate year-on-year and 8 per cent growth compared to the previous quarter.

Apple macOS carried the momentum from the September quarter and set a record in the company's history with shipping more than 6.6 million MacBooks during the holiday quarter.

Acer returned to the top 5 ranks by shipping 5.2 million units, a sequential 6 per cent growth compared to the previous quarter which was negatively impacted by supply issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor