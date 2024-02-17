OpenAI's Sora Stuns Users with AI-Generated Videos Up to 60 Seconds

OpenAI's latest creation, a text-to-video generator named Sora, has sent shockwaves through the tech world with its ability to produce minute-long, photorealistic videos from simple text prompts.

Sora, a large language multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) tool, can produce videos up to 60 seconds in length based on descriptive text prompts, while also capturing the mood and lighting envisioned by users.

Similar to the global acclaim received by its predecessor, ChatGPT, released just over a year ago, this latest offering is expected to enhance the reputation of OpenAI and its charismatic CEO, Sam Altman.

Hemant Mohapatra, a partner at venture fund Lightspeed India, lauded Sora, stating, "The quality of videos it generates is so high that stock video generation agencies will feel an immediate threat." Many anticipate that Sora could revolutionize various creative industries, including filmmaking, advertising, graphic design, and game development, as well as sectors like social media, influencer marketing, and edtech, potentially rendering stock footage obsolete.

While Sora faces competition from other AI-generated video platforms such as Runway and Pika Labs, its ability to produce 60-second videos sets a new standard in the industry. According to Krish Ramineni, CEO of US-based Fireflies.ai, Sora's videos exhibit remarkable clarity, fluid motion, and impressive adherence to human anatomical and real-world physical accuracy.