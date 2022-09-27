OPPO Reno8 5G earns DXOMARK Gold Battery label

New Delhi, Sep 27 Global smartphone brand OPPO on Tuesday announced that its Reno8 5G has earned the DXOMARK 2022 GOLD BATTERY label that acknowledges its excellent charging performance and efficiency.

According to the company, the Reno8 5G notched a total score of 141 to place it on the podium of the global ranking.

"The OPPO Reno8 5G earned an excellent global score thanks to its very well-balanced performances," DXOMARK cited in its review.

"Autonomy, charging and efficiency scores are above-average compared with devices from the same price range," it added.

DXOMARK assesses and benchmarks everyday consumer electronic products. For smartphone batteries, the world-leading quality evaluation laboratory performs rigorous tests that measure and quantify battery performance.

The OPPO Reno8 5G packs an 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge battery that boasts higher power and a faster-charging speed.

According to DXOMARK, Reno8 5G's 4500mAh battery gets fully charged in 33 minutes only, resulting in its score of 155 in the charging performance category.

Aside from its excellent charging performance, DXOMARK also indicates that the Reno8 5G's battery optimisations result in an efficient charging experience.

The phone, on average, gains 7 hours 43 minutes of autonomy after a five-minute quick charge, making it one of the best in the charging efficiency category.

DXOMARK's test shows that the battery loses only 0.67 per cent power on average per night during typical usage scenarios.

In addition to its prominent nighttime power management capabilities, Reno8 5G also outshines the competition in terms of power consumption when it comes to playing games, listening to music, and streaming videos (both cellular and Wi-Fi).

To further extend its battery lifespan, the OPPO Reno8 5G adopts OPPO's exclusive Battery Health Engine, which intelligently controls the charging current and voltage through real-time monitoring.

This technology extends the battery life to as many as 1,600 charge and discharge cycles, or roughly four years of average use, making it the smartphone with the longest battery lifespan on the market.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor