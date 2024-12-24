Over 90 pc reduction in spoofed international calls from Indian numbers in 2 months: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 24 There has been over 90 per cent reduction in number of spoofed international calls from Indian numbers – from 1.35 crore to 6 lakh in 2 months, the government said on Tuesday.

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) launched ‘International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System’ on October 22.

The system identifies calls that appear to be originating from within India but are made by the cyber-criminals from abroad by manipulating the calling line identity (CLI).

These spoofed calls have been used in cyber-crimes like threatening disconnection of mobile numbers by fraudsters impersonating as DoT/TRAI officials, fake digital arrests, drugs/narcotics in courier, impersonation as police officials, arrest in sex racket.

According to Ministry of Communications, within 24 hours of operation of the system, about 1.35 crore or 90 per cent from all the incoming international calls with tempered Indian phone numbers were identified as spoofed calls and blocked by Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) from reaching Indian telecom subscribers.

“In the latest reports of December, the spoofed calls identified and blocked with Indian numbers have dipped to about 6 lakh indicating that the system has successfully tackled the issue of cyber-crimes that were being conducted through calls that were being made from abroad, but the CLI was tempered to look as Indian number,” said the government.

However, fraudsters have now shifted their tactics and are using international numbers for their deceptive practices.

According to the government, fraudsters are increasingly impersonating government authorities by calling from international numbers that do not start with +91 but start with numbers such as +8, +85, +65 etc.

DoT has formed a dedicated task force comprising of various stakeholders that is actively working to address such spoofed calls.

One of the recommendations of the task force was that TSPs should display “International Call” to the subscribers whenever any call from outside the country is received.

“This will help the users to understand that such calls cannot be from Indian Authorities or organizations like TRAI, Police, Income Tax etc,” the government noted.

One of the TSPs (Airtel) has implemented the technical solution and has already started displaying “International Call” for all calls received from outside the country. Other TSPs are exploring the technical feasibility for implementing the same.

Citizens are advised to report suspected fraud communications at Chakshu facility on Sanchar Saathi, said the ministry.

