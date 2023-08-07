Paytm Payments Services appoints S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor

New Delhi, Aug 7 One97 Communications Limited on Monday informed the exchanges that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL) has appointed S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor.

The statutory auditors have not raised any concern or issue and in fact this is aligned with the holding company OCL’s appointment of S.R. Batliboi & Associates as its auditor.

As per the company’s filing, the Board of Directors of PPSL has noted their resignation and placed on record its appreciation for M/s Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP for their contribution.

PwC in its letter to the company wrote, “We understand that there has been a change of auditors at the holding company level. Consequently, keeping in mind your understandable practice to align the auditor of PPSL, being a material subsidiary, with the auditor of the holding company in order to bring in synergies and maintain consistency in the audit process of the Group, we hereby tender our resignation as the statutory auditors of PPSL.”

With this, S.R. Batliboi & Associates became the company’s official auditor from August 7.

Earlier in March, in an exchange filing, the company had informed that it will propose SRB as the new auditor after completion of the five-year term of their current statutory auditor PwC to its shareholders for approval in the upcoming AGM.

Under Section 139 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013, a listed company is recommended to rotate auditors after completion of a term of five years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor