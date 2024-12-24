Quantum tech, ANRF, women scientists rule Indian science sector in 2024: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 24 Quantum technology, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), and women scientists ruled the Indian science sector in 2024, according to the Union government on Tuesday.

In 2024, India’s ranking in global science and technology indices rose significantly. The country secured 39th position in the Global Innovation Index among the top innovative economies globally as per Global Innovation Index (GII) 2024.

The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Report 2023 ranked India at sixth position in terms of intellectual property (IP) filings in the world. The country also improved its ranking to 49th position (2024) from 79th position (2019), as per the Network Readiness Index (NRI) 2024 report.

The ANRF Act, 2023 which came into force on February 5, "represents India’s pioneering efforts to unleash Indian research and innovation talent to achieve global scientific and technological excellence", said the Ministry of Science & Technology.

In 2024, the ANRF initiated the Prime Minister's Early Career Research Grant (PM ECRG) programme, launched the EV-mission programme, unveiled the Partnerships for Accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) initiative, and initiated the scheme Inclusivity Research Grant (IRG).

Further, the Union Cabinet approved the National Quantum Mission (NQM) at a total cost of Rs.6,003.65 crore for eight years. It aims to seed, nurture, and scale up scientific and industrial R&D and create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem in quantum technology.

The year also saw a boost in geospatial data, infrastructure, and technology, which improved citizen services.

Under the Geospatial Capacity Building, the government initiated a fortnightly spatial thinking programme in schools across the country.

The programme spanned seven states -- Gujarat, Haryana, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, and Rajasthan, 49 districts, and 16 schools, addressing 154 teachers and reaching out to 6,205 students in 2024.

The year also saw an increase in women’s participation in science. More than 340 women scientists were supported through major fellowship programmes. Under Vigyan Jyoti, more than 29,000 girls of Class 9-12 from 300 districts of 34 states/UTs of the country benefitted through various activities and interventions.

The country also launched several climate change initiatives with four new centres of excellence and risk mapping for flood and drought.

