Reddit Down? Users Complain of Feeds Not Loading and App Crashing

Reddit, a blogging website and application, was reportedly down on Tuesday, December 9, after users across the globe reported they were unable to load feeds on the page. Some users took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to report glitches and crashes of the mobile app.

My reddit keeps crashing. Is the site down? pic.twitter.com/d2csepBRa2 — NateA (@NateA11) December 9, 2025

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com, a total of 543 users in India reported they are unable to access Reddit, out of which 66% reported a website problem, while 33% users said they are getting severe connection errors, and 1% said profile problem. These numbers suggest that the issue affected people across devices rather than one specific platform.

REDDIT DOWN?



Some users are reportedly experiencing issues on the website of Reddit.



Have you experienced this as well? pic.twitter.com/esCYZzkpcY — GMA Integrated News (@gmanews) December 9, 2025

However, no official statement from Reddit regarding the outage at the time of writing this report. When we accessed the Reddit desktop site and application, we found no ongoing glitches; everything is working fine. This has created confusion among users as some face problems, while saying all "OK."