Samsung bets big on Galaxy S22 series, 5G lineup amid chip crunch

New Delhi, Jan 27 Samsung on Thursday said that despite a poor demand for smartphones and tablets amid weak seasonality and uncertainties over component supply, it aims to secure solid profitability by expanding flagship sales such as Galaxy S21 FE and upcoming release of a new Galaxy S series.

The company further said that it will proactively target replacement demand with competitive mass-market 5G lineup and growth opportunities in the market while continuing to increase sales of Device Ecosystem products such as PCs, tablets and wearables.

For Samsung's quarter ending December 31, the revenue of the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business increased slightly led by sales of premium products such as foldable phones and Device Ecosystem products.

"Despite the component supply shortage, the MX Business saw a slight revenue growth quarter-on-quarter driven by sales increase in premium smartphones including foldable lineup and Galaxy S series," said the company.

Device Ecosystem products such as PCs, tablets and wearables have also contributed to the revenue growth.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company is bullish on flagship sales of Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked' event will take place on February 9. According to the company, the company will set an epic new standard for smartphones with the most noteworthy S series ever created.

The S22 series, powered by either Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2022 depending on region, is expected to come in three models the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra could have a built-in S Pen for the first time for a Galaxy phone, effectively succeeding the Galaxy Note line.

According to Samsung, in 2022, uncertainties related to prolonged pandemic and component shortage are likely to persist.

"Yet, the smartphone market is expected to continue to grow and the wearable market is likely to see a double-digit growth. The MX Business will solidify its leadership in the flagship market by accelerating innovations and differentiated experiences such as Galaxy S and foldable series," it added.

