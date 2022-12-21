Samsung develops industry's first 12nm-class dynamic RAM

Seoul, Dec 21 Samsung Electronics on Wednesday announced the development of its 16GB dynamic RAM built using the industry's first 12-nanometer (nm)-class process technology.

With mass production set to begin in 2023, the company said "its new DRAM will advance next-generation computing, data centres and AI applications with industry-leading performance and greater power efficiency".

"With exceptional performance and power efficiency, we expect our new DRAM to serve as the foundation for more sustainable operations in areas such as next-generation computing, data centres and AI-driven systems," Jooyoung Lee, Executive Vice President of DRAM Product and Technology at Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

Moreover, when combined with advanced, multi-layer extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, the new DRAM features the industry's highest die density, allowing for a 20 per cent increase in wafer productivity.

The company claims that the new 12nm-class DRAM will help unlock speeds of up to 7.2 Gbps, which will help it process two 30GB UHD movies in just one second.

"We are thrilled to once again collaborate with Samsung, particularly on introducing DDR5 memory products that are optimised and validated on 'Zen' platforms," Joe Macri, Senior VP, Corporate Fellow and Client, Compute and Graphics CTO at AMD said in a statement.

Consuming up to 23 per cent less power than the previous DRAM, the 12nm-class DRAM will be an ideal solution for global IT companies pursuing more environment-friendly operations, said the company.

