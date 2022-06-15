Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 listed on Geekbench with key specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 was sighted on Geekbench last month with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Android 12, and 8GB RAM, and is slated to go official on August 10.

According to GSM Arena, the Galaxy Z Fold4, which will be introduced alongside the Flip4, has now passed Geekbench, confirming important specifications.

The benchmarked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 bears the model designation SM-F936U, indicating that it is the US variant. The device runs Android 12 and is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 12GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Fold3 only had a single 12GB RAM option and we don't expect Samsung would release a 16GB RAM model, it might be the sole RAM option, GSM Arena reported.

While the RAM will most likely remain unchanged, Samsung is projected to boost the maximum storage from 512GB to 1TB on the Fold4. The Fold4 is supposed to be lighter than the Fold3, yet it has the same 4,400 mAh battery as the Fold3, said GSM Arena.

Rumours claimed that the foldable screen on the Samsung Galaxy Fold4 would have a less obvious crease and will be smoother than the Fold3's.

