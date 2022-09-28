Samsung, Intel showcase world's first 'slidable' PC

New Delhi, Sep 28 Samsung Display and chip-maker Intel have created the world's first 17-inch slidable display for PCs that slides seamlessly, not unfolds, in your hands.

During Intel's Innovation Day event, Samsung Display CEO JS Choi displayed a prototype PC that slides from a 13-inch tablet into a 17-inch display.

"We're announcing the world's first 17-inch slidable display for PCs. This device will satisfy various needs for a larger screen and portability as well," Choi said at the event late on Tuesday.

The device turns a 13-inch tablet into a 17-inch monitor with a flexible display and a sliding mechanism.

The companies were yet to reveal when this slidable PC will become available in the market.

Intel also showcased an array of new hardware, software and services aimed at helping its broad ecosystem of developers overcome challenges and deliver new generations of innovation.

The chip-maker also unveiled Unison, a new software solution that provides seamless connectivity between phones (Android and iOS) and PCs starting with functionality including file transfer, text messaging, phone calls and phone notifications.

It will come to new laptops starting later this year.

The company also announced XeSS, or Xe Super Sampling, a gaming performance accelerator that works across Intel discrete and integrated graphics.

"It is now rolling out to existing games through updates and will be available in more than 20 titles this year. The XeSS software developer kit is also now available on GitHub," said Intel.

