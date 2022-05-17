Samsung launches Galaxy Z Flip 3 Muzik Tiger Edition launched

Samsung has launched one more limited-edition Galaxy Z Flip 3. After launching Thom Browne and Pokemon editions of the foldable phone, the South Korean firm has launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Muzik Tiger Edition. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Muzik Tiger Edition is priced at KRW 1,280,400 (around $1,029) in South Korea. It will be available on Samsung’s online store, Galaxy Campus Store, G Market, and Auction.

This limited-edition device is targeted toward the MZ generation. It comes with a Clear Cover (with two Muzik Tiger inserts), a Muzik Tiger-themed pouch, a Muzik Tiger-themed keychain, and a pop grip.Those who purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Muzik Tiger Edition through Samsung’s website will be eligible to get a one-year Samsung Care+ service plan for free.

