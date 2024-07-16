Samsung plans October launch for Galaxy Tab S10 series

Washington [US], July 16 : Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its highly anticipated Galaxy Tab S10 series, with industry insiders hinting at an October debut for the new flagship tablets.

Following a significant Unpacked event that showcased their latest foldable phones and smartwatches, Samsung is poised to unveil the next evolution in their tablet lineup later this year, according to GSM Arena.

According to several reports obtained by GSM Arena, the Galaxy Tab S10 series is rumoured to initially include two variants, the Tab S10+ and an Ultra model.

These tablets are expected to build on the success of their predecessors with cutting-edge technology and enhanced features.

The highlight of the lineup is anticipated to be the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, which is likely to feature a sizable 14.9-inch AMOLED display.

This model is expected to incorporate Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, promising top-tier performance for demanding tasks, according to GSM Arena.

In a departure from its usual chipset choices, Samsung's Tab S10+ is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, marking a significant move for the company.

As per GSM Arena, this variant is expected to sport a slightly smaller 12.4-inch screen and come equipped with 12GB of RAM, catering to a diverse range of user preferences.

Leaked renders of the Tab S10 Ultra have surfaced, revealing a design that closely mirrors its predecessor, the Tab S9 Ultra.

