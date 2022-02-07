Samsung to reuse discarded fishing nets for its upcoming smartphones

Seoul, Feb 7 Samsung Electronics has developed a new material that gives ocean-bound plastics new life as they are incorporated into various Galaxy devices.

Now and into the future, Samsung will incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics throughout our entire product lineup, starting with our new Galaxy devices that will be revealed on Wednesday at the Unpacked event.

"Made with repurposed ocean-bound discarded fishing nets, the use of this material marks another step in our Galaxy for the Planet journey that aims to minimize our environmental footprint and help foster more sustainable lifestyles for the Galaxy community," the company said in a statement.

The upcoming devices will reflect the company's ongoing effort to eliminate single-use plastics and expand the use of other eco-conscious materials, such as recycled post-consumer material (PCM) and recycled paper.

Samsung is committed to addressing ocean plastic pollution in a way that will positively impact not only the environment but also the lives of all Galaxy users.

This new technological advancement marks a notable achievement in the company's journey to deliver tangible environmental actions and protect the planet for generations to come.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor