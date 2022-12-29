Samsung to reveal next-gen Galaxy laptops alongside Galaxy S23

San Francisco, Dec 29 Tech giant Samsung will reportedly reveal its next-generation Galaxy laptops alongside its Galaxy S23 series at the Unpacked event next year.

The company is expected to refresh its Galaxy Book laptop lineup with improved hardware specifications and better software, reports SamMobile.

The launch event is likely to take place in the first week of February next year, most probably February 1.

The event might be longer than usual as the tech giant will announce multiple smartphones and laptops.

The exact specifications of the upcoming Galaxy laptops are still unclear, but the Galaxy Books are expected to feature Intel's 13th Gen processors.

Moreover, some models could have the built-in S Pen stylus, while others could have a dedicated graphics processing unit (GPU), the report said.

Last week, it was reported that the tech giant will launch its Galaxy S23 series on February 1, 2023.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, this will be the first in-person Unpacked event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor