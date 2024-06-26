Samsung to unveil new AI-enabled foldable smartphones next month

New Delhi, June 26 Samsung Electronics is expected to unveil new Galaxy series foldable smartphones with artificial intelligence (AI) features next month.

The Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked 2024’ will take place in Paris on July 10, just about two weeks before the opening of the Paris Summer Olympics, Samsung said.

Samsung did not elaborate further, but market watchers expect Samsung to unveil its new Galaxy Z Fold series and Galaxy Z Flip 6 with built-in generative AI, reports Yonhap news agency.

In the unpacked event, Samsung is also expected to showcase its first Galaxy Ring smart device and Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Earlier this month, the company announced to extend Galaxy AI features beyond its own native calling app, along with optimising the Galaxy AI experience for the upcoming foldable devices.

The company will soon expand ‘Live Translate’ tool to other third-party message apps to support voice calls.

As the mobile AI era moves forward at a rapid pace, Samsung said it is accelerating mobile AI innovations to “meet the needs of not only today, but tomorrow”.

The company’s research centres around the globe, including Poland, China, India and Vietnam, have dedicated themselves to developing and expanding the languages supported by Galaxy AI.

