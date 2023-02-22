Samsung tops global TV market for 17 years in row

San Francisco, Feb 22 Samsung has topped the global TV market last year, making it the 17th year in a row that the company has ranked first in the TV industry.

This success can be credited to the company's dedication to high-quality viewing experiences and user-centred design, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The company sold 9.65 million QLED and Neo QLED televisions last year, pushing total sales to 35 million units since its launch in 2017.

"Samsung also dominated the ultra-large TV market segment in 2022, reporting a 36.1 per cent and 42.9 per cent market share for TVs over 75-inches and 80-inches respectively," the company said.

Moreover, for the premium TV market priced more than $2,500, the company retained the largest market share by revenue at 48.6 per cent.

Samsung Electronics, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business, Cheolgi Kim said, "Our track record of industry leadership over the past 17 years was made possible by our consumers' continued loyalty and trust in our products."

"We will continue to pave the path to create the most premium device experiences that go beyond premium picture quality," Kim said.

The company said that its commitment to innovation 'continues with the development of intuitive technology designed to meet the needs of users,' in 2023.

"SmartThings will enable seamless integration and connectivity of multiple devices with security remaining a top priority, empowering users to create deeply personalised experiences that accommodate both their unique preferences and needs,"the tech giant said.

