Samsung tops India smartphone market in March, aims 40% premium share

New Delhi, May 2 Riding on its successful Galaxy S22 series and a strong uptake of Galaxy A series, Samsung India said on Monday that it topped the Indian smartphone market in March, capturing 22 per cent market share (by volume) and 27 per cent share (by revenue).

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India, said that the growth in the month of March points to a stronger double-digit growth for Samsung in the ongoing April-June quarter (Q2).

"Our recent launches - the flagship Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy A series - have witnessed strong demand from consumers, making March a record month for us. Samsung is also looking to consolidate its market leadership in the premium segment in India to 40 per cent by H1 (first half) of this year," Pullan told .

The growth in the India market suggests that Samsung appears to have overcome component shortages that affected most of the rival smartphone brands.

"This growth is commendable considering the entire industry is facing supply chain constraints whereas Samsung leveraging its vertical integrated supply chain expertise and scale could navigate the shortages better," said Neil Shah, Vice President of Research, Counterpoint Research.

Galaxy S22 series became the company's best-selling flagship smartphone in India within a month of its launch.

"In the first quarter, Samsung's smartphone business registered 9 per cent value growth over the same period last year," said Pullan.

According to him, timely portfolio expansion with 5G capability down to Galaxy M, F and A series and strong uptake of the Galaxy S22 and foldable flagship series helped Samsung grow back to the leadership position in the country.

Samsung also launched five Galaxy A series devices in March - Galaxy A13, Galaxy A23, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A73 5G.

"These five smartphones will strengthen Samsung's portfolio in the mid and high, where the company is targeting to increase its market share to 40 per cent by H1, 202," Pullan told .

