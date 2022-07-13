Samsung unveils Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro on its website

Samsung has released support pages for the Galaxy Watch5 Pro 45mm, as well as the 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch5.

According to GSM Arena, the pages are in Denmark, Belgium, and Norway, and they correspond to the SM-R925F (Watch5 Pro), SM-R905F (Watch5 40mm), and SM-R915F, respectively (Watch5 44mm).

There isn't any actual information on these support landing pages yet, but there is plenty of it circulating thanks to comprehensive leaks. GSM Arena said it has seen detailed renders of the Galaxy Watch5 Pro and Watch5, which revealed that the Pro will have a sapphire glass display.

The prices of Samsung's future watches: the 40mm Galaxy Watch5 starts at USD300 (USD350 for LTE), while the 44mm starts at USD400 (USD400 for LTE). The Galaxy Watch5 Pro in its single 45mm size will cost USD490 (USD540 with LTE).

GSM Arena reported that the Pro will be available in two colour options: black and titanium. Pink gold, grey, and silver will be available for the 40mm Watch5, while blue, grey, and silver will be available for the 44mm Watch5.

The Galaxy Watch5 series is scheduled to be unveiled at Samsung's August Unpacked event on August 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor