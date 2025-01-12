Shifting to balanced diets key to combat alarming nutrition crisis in India: Experts

New Delhi, Jan 12 Shifting to balanced diets is key to combat the alarming nutrition crisis, caused by unhealthy diets, in India, said health experts.

According to the latest report of the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN), India is facing a health crisis, with 56.4 per cent of the total disease burden attributed to unhealthy dietary practices.

Unhealthy eating habits, including the consumption of processed foods high in salt, sugar, and fats, have become alarmingly prevalent, with the proliferation of fast-food chains and the easy availability of packaged snacks.

"India faces a unique and alarming nutrition crisis, with abdominal obesity being more prevalent than overall obesity. More than 50 per cent of the population suffers from diet-related disorders, including obesity, diabetes type 2, fatty liver, etc.,” said Dr. Hemalatha R, ex-director of ICMR-NIN.

Hemalatha said this while delivering a keynote address at the 30th Continuing Medical Education (CME) seminar recently organised by the Physicians Association for Nutrition India (PAN India) in collaboration with Indian Medical Association (IMA) Bengaluru.

Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) account for 66 per cent of all mortality in the country. Unlike the much-developed Western world, where NCDs typically manifest later in life, India faces these diseases at a much younger age.

Alarmingly, two-thirds of Indians with NCDs fall within the 26-59 age group, the most productive years of their lives. Most of it is due to unhealthy diet choices and other lifestyle practices.

The ICMR-NIN study highlights that 56 per cent of the disease burden is due to an unhealthy diet. This trend poses significant challenges not just to individual health but also to the nation’s economic and social fabric.

“Unhealthy diets account for over 56 per cent of the country’s disease burden, and the impact begins as early as foetal development, with pregnant women consuming processed foods and sugars risking their children’s cognitive health,” Hemalatha said.

“This underscores the urgent need to shift towards balanced diets rich in pulses, legumes, whole grains, vegetables, and fruits, aligning with global recommendations to combat this alarming unhealthy diet,” the expert added.

Dr. G. Rajendiran, MBBS, MD, DM (Cardiology), Prof & Head of Preventive Cardiology, PSGIMSR, Coimbatore Director-VR Heart health initiative, also emphasised the importance of whole food plant-based diet in prevention and management of cardiovascular diseases. This gains importance given the increasing prevalence and mortality despite the recent medical advances, she said.

