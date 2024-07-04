Shocking! South Korea Robot Reportedly Commits Suicide, The Reason Will Surprise You

In a surprising turn of events, a robot employed by the Gumi City Council in South Korea reportedly "committed suicide" by throwing itself down a flight of stairs, as reported by The Daily Mail. This robot, which was tasked with daily document deliveries, city promotion, and providing information to residents, fell down a two-meter staircase, ending up damaged in the stairwell between the first and second floors. An official from the Gumi City Council commented on the incident, noting that the robot was considered part of the team and had been performing its duties diligently since its deployment in October 2023.

The incident has sparked online speculation, with some wondering if the robot's workload was too heavy. One commenter questioned if the robot had spun around before rushing down the stairs due to stress, while another humorously hoped the "scrap metal" would rest in peace. Another netizen suggested that robots need unions, highlighting the lack of breaks, vacations, and benefits for these machines.

The robot, manufactured by California-based Bear Robotics, had its own employee card and worked from 9 am to 4 pm. It was unique in its ability to call an elevator and move between floors, unlike typical robots that are confined to a single level. Currently, there are no plans to replace the robot. South Korea is known for its advanced use of robots in various fields. In a related incident, a security robot named Steve reportedly fell into a water fountain in Washington DC, initially believed to be a suicide but later attributed to skidding on a loose brick surface.