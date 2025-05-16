Silent killer ‘hypertension’ affecting over 294 mn people in SE Asia: WHO

New Delhi, May 16 Hypertension or high blood pressure is a silent killer that affects over 294 million people in the Southeast Asia region, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday, ahead of World Hypertension Day.

World Hypertension Day is observed every year on May 17 to raise awareness of hypertension and its serious medical complications.

The theme this year is "measure your blood pressure accurately, control it, live longer". It emphasises the importance of regular and accurate blood pressure measurements.

“Hypertension continues to be a major public health challenge -- a silent killer that affects over 294 million people across the WHO South-East Asia Region,” said Saima Wazed, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia.

“Modifiable behavioural risk factors such as tobacco and alcohol use, high salt intake, physical inactivity, unhealthy diets, and mental stress continue to drive its prevalence,” she added.

Wazed noted that the condition continues to be a leading contributor to premature mortality from heart attacks and strokes in SE Asia.

India alone has over 220 million individuals suffering from hypertension, with nearly one in three adults affected.

Worryingly, Wazed stated that the unmet need -- defined as the gap between those with high blood pressure and those adequately diagnosed, treated, and controlled -- remains as high as 88 per cent.

“This indicates that 9 out of every 10 people with hypertension are not receiving optimal care,” the Regional Director said.

She called for intensifying and implementing initiatives promoting healthy diets, physical activity, tobacco and alcohol control, and reducing salt and trans-fat consumption.

Strengthening collaboration between health programmes -- including maternal and child health, mental health, and infectious disease services – is also crucial for hypertension and related NCDs.

“With strong political will, community engagement, and innovative approaches, we can reduce the burden of hypertension and move closer to achieving our global goal of reducing premature mortality from noncommunicable diseases by one-third by 2030,” Wazed said.

