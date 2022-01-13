Sony India unveils new premium earbuds in India

New Delhi, Jan 13 Tech giant Sony India on Thursday launched a new premium truly wireless earbuds, WF-1000XM4, in India at Rs 19,990.

The earbuds come in silver and black colour options and will be available across online and offline platforms from January 16.

"The WF-1000XM4 earbuds take industry-leading noise cancelling and audio quality to the next level," the company said in a statement.

The new earbuds feature industry-leading noise cancellation technology. Developed by Sony, the Integrated Processor V1 takes the noise cancellation performance of Sony's acclaimed QN1e chip even higher.

It also features high-performance dual noise sensor microphones for excellent noise cancellation.

A newly designed 6mm driver unit with a 20 per cent increase in magnet volume also improves the earbuds' noise cancelling capabilities.

The Integrated Processor V1 enhances sound quality and reduces distortion, enables LDAC codec processing and DSEE Extreme.

On a full charge, the earbuds offer 8 hours of power, and the handy charging case provides further 16 hours to keep you going throughout the day, the company claimed.

