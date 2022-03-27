Sony might announce its Game Pass competitor next week

Seems like a combination of PlayStation Plus and Now is coming soon.

As per several reports obtained by The Verge, Sony might announce its answer to Xbox Game Pass, a service that's currently known as Spartacus, "as early as" next week.

Reports also suggest that Spartacus could be a combination of Sony's two current subscription services, PlayStation Plus, and PlayStation Now.

The upcoming service will launch featuring popular, recent games, but it may not include the upcoming tentpole game God of War: Ragnarok, according to the reports obtained by The Verge.

The service might have three different tiers, which will offer different games at different price points.

The outlet says "one-tier might be very similar to the current PlayStation Plus subscription, while subsequent tiers would add PS4 and PS5 games (though the latter are expected to come "in the future"), as well as "access to extended demos and the ability to stream games over the internet."

The earlier reports also said that the highest tier could include a library of classic games from systems like the PS2 and PSP.

Sony currently has two subscription services: PlayStation Plus, which grants access to multiplayer gaming, some discounts, and a few free games a month, and PlayStation Now, which lets users play a back catalogue of select PS4, PS3, and PS2 games either via cloud gaming or a download (which options are available depends on the specific title).

The Verge says with Spartacus, Sony seems to be looking to give PlayStation users a service they can really be excited about -- though reports do make it seem like it'll lean more on the massive PlayStation back catalogue, rather than today's new hits.

Through the reports obtained by The Verge, it's also not clear how much Spartacus will cost.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor