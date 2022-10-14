Sony unveils its 1st over-the-counter hearing aids in US

San Francisco, Oct 14 Tech giant Sony Electronics has announced the availability of its first over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids for the US market.

The company said it is re-imagining the hearing device space with a focus on innovation, accessibility and personalization.

"With the unique products, developed in partnership with WS Audiology (WSA), a leading innovator in hearing aid technology for more than 100 years, Sony will enhance the lives of consumers by combining its unique premium technology, ultimate ease of use, and uncompromised comfort and wearability," it said in a statement.

The first two products to debut from the partnership are the CRE-C10 and the CRE-E10 self-fitting OTC hearing aids, designed to understand that one size does not fit all and that people deserve options that best fit their unique needs, situations, and lives.

Utilizing the app, the CRE-C10 and CRE-E10 intuitively adapt to each user's speech and surroundings, blending the latest technology with comfort to meet each individual's hearing goals.

Created for daily use, Sony's goal with these new devices is to break down the current barriers faced by those with signs of mild to moderate hearing loss and provide a simple, app-enabled, do-it-yourself solution that can allow for a better hearing experience.

While each device features an easy-to-navigate app interface with customizable options for the wearer's specific hearing needs and preferences, the two models coming to market will provide more choices regarding the look and capabilities of high-end hearing devices.

Each device can be used soon after purchase by following an easy set-up with the Sony | Hearing Control App. Users are guided through a step-by-step process, answering a few brief questions to quickly set up and start using either device in a matter of minutes.

The user-friendly app allows each device to communicate with the user's smartphone, letting them quickly personalise settings, including volume control and more to ensure the wearer hears exactly what they intend, in multiple environments.

The app also allows the wearer to "self-fit" each device. During the in-app self-fitting process, each Sony device self-adjusts to the most appropriate of pre-defined hearing profiles, which are based on thousands of actual, real-life audiogram results.

