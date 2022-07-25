SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit

San Francisco, July 25 Billionaire Elon Musk's space venture SpaceX launched a batch of Starlink satellites the sixth launch for the programme in July alone, and the company's 33rd launch of 2022.

The satellites were launched on Sunday at 9.38 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This was the eighth flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched GPS III Space Vehicle 04, GPS III Space Vehicle 05, Inspiration4, Ax-1, Nilesat 301, and now three Starlink missions, the company stated on its website.

"Deployment of 53 Starlink satellites confirmed completing SpaceX's sixth mission this month!" SpaceX said in a tweet on Sunday.

This Starlink launch follows a successful effort from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on July 22, which sent 46 Starlink satellites to orbit.

About 2,900 Starlink satellites have been launched to date.

Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet across the globe. It is available for service in 36 countries and has more than 2,50,000 users globally.

The company reportedly has regulatory approval to put at least 12,000 Starlink in orbit and is asking for an international regulator to lift another 30,000 satellites after that.

