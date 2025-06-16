SwaLay Partners with Spotify for Smarter Publishing and Data

As India’s independent music scene continues to evolve, a growing need for transparency and infrastructure has led to deeper partnerships between streaming platforms and music-tech ecosystems. One such collaboration marks a shift in how publishing and data rights are managed for indie artists in the country. SwaLay Digital, a rising music-tech platform built to empower independent creators, has now joined hands with global streaming leader Spotify through its publishing network. This collaboration aims to safeguard the rights and performance data of artists who distribute through SwaLay.

Unlike traditional aggregators, SwaLay operates more like a full-stack ecosystem offering services beyond distribution, including publishing, metadata governance, and rights management. By entering Spotify’s publishing environment, the platform can now more actively monitor how artists' content performs, how it is reported, and ensure they receive the correct credit and potential payouts. Music startups moving beyond basic release models into more holistic roles that protect, manage, and scale creator data and royalties. For artists, this means not only more accurate reporting, but also a stronger backend to support their long-term careers. As independent music continues to define the future of sound in India, such collaborations may shape a new era of creator-first innovation and accountability.