Tata Group to focus on chips, digital platforms, EVs: Chandrasekaran

New Delhi, July 24 Tata Sons Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, has said that the company's main goal is to scale up its manufacturing excellence in semiconductors, electric vehicles, digital platforms and financial services.

In the company’s 2025 annual report, he said that Tata Electronics, which makes an annual revenue of Rs 66,000 crore, is focusing on building a vertically integrated ecosystem for technology hardware and semiconductor manufacturing.

The group has begun its semiconductor journey with the 28nm node and plans to build on that foundation toward advanced chipmaking.

"Together with TCS, startups, and other ecosystem players, we will do whatever it takes to make India ready for the GenAI era. We will build the data centres and skill our employees in new AI tools, forge industry-best partnerships and deliver solutions through human+AI models to transform businesses," Chandrasekaran wrote.

Tata Son's financial services arm Tata Capital is set to launch its initial public offering in the next six to eight weeks.

In the electric vehicle space, Agratas is developing 60 GWh of battery capacity with facilities in India and the UK, supported by research and development centres in Bengaluru and Oxford, Chandrasekaran informed.

In batteries and renewable power, our capacity creation must come with steady and guaranteed offtake, which is the foundation of good financial returns, he added.

On the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) front, he said, the new priorities include reducing waste sent to landfills, creating biodiversity plans, and replenishing the fresh water we use.

"I am proud to share with you that Tata Electronics is well on the road – it already employs over 65,000 workforce (of which approximately 70 per cent are women) and has an annual revenue of Rs 66,000 crore. In the capital-intensive world of technology hardware," he further said.

Tata Power has quadrupled its renewable energy capacity over the last eight years. The subsidiary now leads India in rooftop solar and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, with 6,700 charging stations nationwide.

During the last five years, the Tata Group's aggregate revenues rose by 1.9 times, aggregate net profits rose by 3.6 times, and the leverage ratio halved to 0.7 times.

