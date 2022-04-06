TCS, Accenture, Cognizant lead Indian firms amid digital boom

New Delhi, April 6 As digital transformation gets in top gear, IT companies lead the pack and the top 3 firms are Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture and Cognizant, respectively, ramping up IT investments and hiring, a Microsoft-owned LinkedIn report said on Wednesday.

This time, 11 out of the top 25 companies are from the IT and service industry.

To put together the annual 'Top Companies in India' list, LinkedIn looked at platform data across seven pillars: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, and educational background.

With 23 out of the 25 top companies having offices in Bengaluru, the city has reinforced its reputation as the "Silicon Valley of India".

"The companies on the list are at the vanguard of refreshed organisational policies that foster young talent, promote retention by upskilling, and boost women representation in the workforce," said Nirajita Banerjee, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn.

Amid the digital boom, the list also features EY, (at 13th spot), ICICI Bank (14), and HDFC bank (17), among others.

As businesses become location agnostic and dependency on tech intensifies, top companies are focusing on expanding their workforce to make it more competent and diverse, according to the report.

Wipro (at 6th spot) plans to hire nearly 30,000 freshers in fiscal year 2023, up from 17,500 in FY22, while HCL Technologies (8) is almost doubling its fresher hiring target from around 22,000 in FY22 to 40,000-45,000 in FY23.

Ranked 4th, Infosys is aiming to attract the best talent in India by extending tailored L&D opportunities, having onboarded over 1.2 million users on its digital reskilling platform.

This year's top company TCS was able to successfully mitigate the aftermath of the Great Reshuffle by offering promotions and growth opportunities to its employees, the report noted.

