TCS posts Rs 10,431 cr PAT, to pay 2nd interim dividend of Rs 8

Chennai, Oct 10 Software major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) closed the second quarter of FY23 with growth in its net profit and revenue.

The company board also announced a second interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share of Re 1 each.

According to TCS, for the period ended September 30, 2022, it had logged a revenue of Rs 55,309 crore (Rs 46,867 crore Q2FY22) and a net profit of Rs 10,431 crore (Rs 9,624 crore).

During the period under review, the company's net headcount addition was 9,840 and its total workforce as on 30.9.2022 stood at 616,171.

"Demand for our services continues to be very strong. We registered strong, profitable growth across all our industry verticals and in all our major markets. Our order book is holding up well, with a healthy mix of growth and transformation initiatives, cloud migration and outsourcing engagements," said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

The company's order book position stood at $8.1 billion.

Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, said: "We are steadily making our way towards achieving our operating margin priority for the year, aided by leverage from good growth, the flattening of the workforce pyramid, steadily improving productivity and currency support. Very importantly, the headwinds from the supply-side challenges are abating, so that sets us up well for the seasonally weak second half of the year."

As on September 30, the company had applied for 6,922 patents, including 170 applied during the quarter, and been granted 2,560 patents.

