Tesla to soon have self-driving cars without need for human drivers: Musk
By IANS | Published: May 24, 2022 11:37 AM2022-05-24T11:37:22+5:302022-05-24T11:50:14+5:30
San Francisco, May 24 Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said that his electric vehicle company Tesla will have self-driving cars without the need for human drivers, behind the wheel for supervision, around this time next year.
According to the auto-tech website Electrek, it is not the first time that Musk made this announcement.
He made the announcement in Brazil, where he was for a partnership with the local government to launch a program to connect Amazonian regions with SpaceX's Starlink satellite-based internet.
As per the report, Musk has been claiming that Tesla will have 1 million robotaxis on the road by the end of the year since 2020.
Recently, Electrek reported that Musk changed Tesla's 1 million robotaxis by end of the year goal to a1 million people in Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta, which are two different things.
The term "robotaxi" implies that a vehicle can provide a taxi service without a driver at the wheel.
On the other hand, Tesla's FSD Beta has all the features of a self-driving system, but they often fail, which is why it requires a driver behind the wheel at all-time to be attentive and ready to take control.
