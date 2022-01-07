Tesla's sales help UK reach new electric market share milestone

London, Jan 7 Electric vehicle maker Tesla made record sales in the UK in 2021, and new car registration data show that it helped the country reach a new electric market share milestone over 10 per cent of the auto market for the first time.

According to the auto-tech website Electrek, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) released the December numbers along with the 2021 numbers. It showed that the battery-electric vehicle's market share went up from 6.6 per cent to 11.6 per cent.

For the first time in a long period, petrol-powered vehicle market share dipped below 50 per cent of the market, the report said.

Tesla contributed the most to this milestone with the Model 3 being the best-selling EV in the market, it added.

With car sales down across the board since the outbreak of the pandemic, it's allowing EVs to capture more market shares.

Several markets saw massive jumps in EV shares in 2021, the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor