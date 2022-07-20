Three things to avoid on Google Search

In today's internet world, anything can be searched on Google. When you type any word on Google, its detailed information is available in just a few seconds. But, sometimes searching things on Google can get you in trouble. Yes, this is absolutely true. Which if you search on Google, you will be sent directly to jail.

1. Child pornography

If you search for child pornography on Google, you will be in jail. India has strict laws against child pornography. Under POSCO Act you can go to jail. If you search for anything related to child pornography and are caught doing it, you can go to jail for a minimum of 5 to 7 years.

2. How to make bombs

If you do a Google search on bomb making, you may well run into trouble. The central government has made a strict law for this. Strict action may be taken against you if you are caught doing so. You may be sent to jail.

3. Abortion

If you google anything related to abortion, then your problems will increase. Because, the Government of India has made a strict law for this too. This is not possible without a doctor's approval. So don't search for this information on Google.