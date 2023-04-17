Tim Cook relishes vada pav with 'Dhak Dhak' sensation Madhuri
By IANS | Published: April 17, 2023 10:00 PM 2023-04-17T22:00:13+5:30 2023-04-17T22:10:10+5:30
Mumbai, April 17 Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday relished his first 'vada pav' here, with none other ...
Mumbai, April 17 Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday relished his first 'vada pav' here, with none other than Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene.
Sharing a picture of him enjoying the local delicacy at a city restaurant, Cook thanked Madhuri for introducing him to Vada Pav.
"Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav - it was delicious!" Cook posted.
Dixit had earlier shared a picture with Cook with the caption: "Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!"
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app