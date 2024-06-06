Time to position India as creator of global brands: Industry

New Delhi, June 6 Policies of the incumbent government have added significant thrust to economic development as well as fast-tracked infrastructure development, and the time now is to position India as a creator of global brands, industry experts said on Thursday.

The last 10 years have ensured Indian companies revitalise themselves and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Aatmanirbharta’ has been met with much appreciation together with on the ground action.

“It is time now to transition and add focus on value-added manufacturing as well as ‘design in India’ products, thereby positioning India as a creator of global brands,” said Dr. Ajai Chowdhry, Co-Founder HCL, Chairman EPIC Foundation and Chairman-Mission Governing Board, National Quantum.

“I am sure the government will take decisive steps in taking forward its economic agenda and steer the country to greater heights,” he added.

According to industry experts, India’s verdict is one for stability and continuity.

“To my mind, the next five years will prove to be pivotal in the way India’s position on the world stage evolves and aids in putting the country on the global map as a product nation in areas of electronics, semiconductors, space-tech, EVs, drones, Medtech,” said Chowdhry.

The significant strides that India has made in the field of manufacturing, especially in semiconductor, pharma, electronics, auto, infrastructure engineering, EV, green hydrogen and solar grids, are expected to continue.

“The software and back-office decades have given way to an era of manufacturing prowess, with India occupying a key place in China+1 strategy. However, the onus is on the next government to fuel the growth by addressing skill gaps faced by industries and raising the employability of our youth,” said Ramesh Alluri Reddy, CEO of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

