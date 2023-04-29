TRAI announces changes in incoming calls for mobile users from May 1

Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI) has announced to change the rules regarding fake, promotional calls and SMS to the customers from May 1, 2023.

Under the new rule, the TRAI has directed telecom companies to place an artificial intelligence (AI) filter to weed out fake calls and SMSes. Besides, the telecom regulator has directed to include the name and the picture of the caller in the caller ID function.

Airtel has reportedly announced AI filter for its services. JIO has also announced to start working on roll out AI filter on its services very soon. However, no much information has been available so far. But AI filter might be expected to start working from May 1, 2023, Zee News reported.

Chintaman Joshi, a senior citizen said, We welcome the step taken by the TRAI because several senior citizens have earlier fallen prey to fake SMSes and calls. We will now be able to read who is calling. It will protect our life savings from potential fraud.

At present, Airtel has started applying an AI filter for its users. On the other hand, Jio will apply this filter to its users in the coming few months. All three telecom companies – Airtel, Vi, and Jio – are holding discussions with the caller identification app True Caller for this caller ID feature. The companies had been avoiding bringing this feature fearing a violation of user privacy.