TRAI’s New Rule: One Violation Could Lead to SIM Card Blocking

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced a comprehensive plan to tackle the issue of fake calls and SMS. The new regulations, detailed in a 113-page letter, will include measures such as direct SIM card blocking for defaulters and tighter controls on commercial calls and messages.

What Are New Rules:

-Direct SIM Blocking: TRAI will implement a system where SIM cards found violating the new rules will be blocked. This applies to both registered and unregistered telemarketers.

- Usage Limits: To curb excessive usage, TRAI will impose a daily limit of 20 outgoing calls and 20 outgoing messages for registered telemarketers. For unregistered telemarketers, usage will be strictly monitored, and violations will trigger investigations.

-Penal Actions: Violators will first receive a warning. If rules are breached a second time, usage limits will be enforced for six months. Repeated violations (three or more) will lead to the SIM card being blocked for two years, and the user will be blacklisted.

-Data on Blocked SIM Cards: TRAI's consultation paper reveals that over 59,000 SIM cards were blocked in the financial years 2022 and 2023. Specifically, 32,032 SIM cards were blocked in 2022, and 27,043 SIM cards were blocked in 2023.

Press Release No. 59/2024 regarding Consultation Paper on "Review of the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-20 18)" .https://t.co/NVGm3BZAql — TRAI (@TRAI) August 28, 2024

TRAI has invited stakeholders to provide feedback on the new consultation paper by September 25, 2024.