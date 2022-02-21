Trump launches his Twitter-alike app Truth Social on iOS

San Francisco, Feb 21 Banned from all top social media platforms including Twitter, former US President Donald Trump on Monday launched his own social media app called Truth Social on President's Day that is currently available for Apple users.

The app on iOS platform resembles Twitter, which was previously Trump's preferred social media network.

Trump was banned from the platform in early 2021 after Twitter said he was inciting violence in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol building.

Truth Social, developed by Trump's new media company, is now live on the iOS App Store in the US.

According to The Verge, some users who signed up through the site have been shown vague "Something went wrong" error messages, while others are reportedly being told that they've been put on a waitlist due to "massive demand."

Instead of tweets, Truth Social reportedly refers to individual posts as "Truths" which are shown to users on a "Truth Feed."

If you see a "Truth" that you want to share with your followers, you can apparently "ReTruth" it.

Truth Social has reportedly been in beta since December with around 500 users on the platform.

Truth Social is Trump's second attempt at a new platform. In May last year, he launched a blog which was shut down in less than a month.

The new app was developed by the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), Trump's media company helmed by former US Representative Devin Nunes.

Trump has also made the first post on the Truth Social app.

His son, Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday, shared a screenshot of the former President's first post on the social media platform.

"Get ready! Your favorite President will see you soon," he wrote on the new platform.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor