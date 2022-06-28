Twitter India bans account of Pak Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt

Twitter in India banned official accounts of Pakistan Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt. Earlier, Twitter also withheld the account of the national public broadcaster in Pakistan - Radio Pakistan.Twitter blocks the account of Pakistani Embassy in UN. Account of Pakistani Embassy in Turkey is also withheld by Twitter in India.

Moreover, Twitter in India also blocked account of Pakistani Embassy in Iran and Egypt.Twitter in India, earlier also blocked the account of Pakistani national radio broadcaster - Radio Pakistan.After Twitter in India withheld these official accounts the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Twitter to restore these accounts with immediate access.This development comes at a time when the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting earlier blocked 16 YouTube news channels including 6 Pakistan-based channels for spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations, and public order.