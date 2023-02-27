Twitter lays off its product manager Esther Crawford

San Francisco, Feb 27 Following another round of layoffs, Twitter product manager Esther Crawford is no longer employed by the company.

Crawford led various projects at Twitter, including the company's Blue with verification subscription and its forthcoming payments platform.

More than 50 employees were impacted by the layoffs, which were spread across several departments. Martijn de Kuijper, the creator of the now-shuttered Revue newsletter platform that Twitter acquired in 2021, was also among them, reports The Verge, citing sources.

With this recent cut, the Twitter CEO Elon Musk has done at least four rounds of layoffs.

This is happening despite his promise not to sack more employees after his brutal layoff exercise in November last year that affected two-thirds of the micro-blogging platform's 7,500 employees.

On Sunday, it was reported that the Twitter CEO was laying off more Twitter employees and affected employees received notices via email on Saturday.

The recent cut targeted a number of departments, including ads and infrastructure engineering.

Now, the company likely has less than 2,000 employees, which was about 7,500 when Musk took over.

Earlier this month, Musk had laid off dozens of workers across sales and engineering departments, including one of Musk's direct reporting executive, who was managing engineering for Twitter's ads business.

The company also shut down two of its three India offices and directed its employees to work from home, as part of the Twitter CEO's mission to cut costs and turn the struggling social media service profitable.

Twitter closed its offices in New Delhi and financial hub Mumbai.

In November last year, Musk fired more than 90 per cent of its staff in India, around 200-plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor