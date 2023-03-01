Twitter service goes down across the globe, users unable to operate

Twitter, the popular social media platform used by millions of people around the world, experienced a major outage today, leaving thousands of users unable to access their accounts or post tweets.

Twitter is currently not showing the feed, which Musk said the team is working to improve and make it even more relevant for users. Outage tracking website DownDetector also shows hundreds of complaints. Users have taken to DownDetector to share that the issue with the feed is occurring on both mobile app and desktop.

As news of the outage spread, many users took to other social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, to express their frustration and confusion. Some users joked about the situation, while others expressed concern about the impact the outage could have on their businesses or personal lives.