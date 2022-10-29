Twitter to have its own content moderation council: Elon Musk

New Delhi, Oct 29 Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that Twitter will have its own content moderation council to make important moderation decisions on the platform.

The new Twitter owner said that no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.

"Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints," Musk said.

"To be super clear, we have not yet made any changes to Twitter's content moderation policies," he added.

Musk aims to make Twitter a platform for free speech, saying that he would consider letting former US president Donald Trump back onto the platform.

However, it now appears that the content moderation council will take decisions on reinstating banned accounts.

Meta has a similar Oversight Board that rules on Facebook's platform and moderation decisions.

Meanwhile, Musk has taken the micro-blogging website private and the company's stock will be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on November 8, according to a new filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Twitter delisting will take place on the same day as the US midterm elections.

"The New York Stock Exchange hereby notifies the SEC of its intention to remove the entire class of the stated securities from listing and registration on the Exchange at the opening of business on November 08, 2022," read the SEC filing.

Privately-held firms do not have to make quarterly public disclosures about their performance and are subject to less regulatory scrutiny.

Musk will also have a tighter control over Twitter.

Twitter will likely form a new board after the current members dissolve. Musk is likely to take over as Twitter CEO for the time being.

