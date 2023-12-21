Twitter (X) down for several users in India

Several people across India complained that the micro-blogging site Twitter was not working for them on Thursday. Although many reported that the platform started working then, a few still are unable to access their accounts on the platform. The issue was confirmed when Downdetector also showed the report.

Couple of months back, X faced a similar issue where the social media platform stopped working for a lot of users across India. Many users, being confused asked if there was some rate limits or access limit for the platform. Downdetector was cited as getting a number of reports for the platform being unresponsive.