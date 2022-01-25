Twitter's upcoming feature could share tweets with up to 150 select users

San Francisco, Jan 25 Micro blogging site Twitter is reportedly developing a feature that will allow users to curate a list of people up to 150 users to send certain tweets out to.

If this sounds familiar, it is because Instagram's Close Friends feature lets you do the same thing; but in Twitter's case, you will be limiting your tweets to your "Flock," The Verge reported.

Twitter first gave us a glimpse of the feature last July, which it called "Trusted Friends" at the time. Since then, mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi has been keeping track of Twitter's progress.

According to the report, Twitter seems to be working on a page that shows more information on Flock, which explains you can add up to 150 members.

Only these users can view or reply to tweets sent out to your Flock. And in case you decide you do not want someone in your Flock anymore, Twitter notes you can remove people from your list at any time, and they won't get a notification.

If you are in someone's Flock and they send out a tweet, Paluzzi notices a label that may appear beneath that tweet.

To send a tweet to your Flock, it looks like Twitter will display an audience option before you send it out, letting you choose between all of Twitter and your selected users.

Twitter launched invite-only Communities back in September, a similar feature that lets you connect with users with shared interests.

Just like you can limit your tweets to your Flock, you can send out tweets to a specific Community rather than all your followers.

"Twitter is always working on new ways to help people engage in healthy conversations, and we're currently exploring ways to let people share more privately," Twitter spokesperson Tatiana Britt told The Verge.

"We don't have any further news to share about the feature at this time, but we can confirm 'Twitter Flock' is just a placeholder name," Britt added.

