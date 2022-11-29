Uber introduces rear seatbelt reminder, SOS integration with cops in India

New Delhi, Nov 29 Uber on Tuesday announced a slew of new technology-led safety features like audio rear seatbelt reminder, proactively detecting trip anomalies, customer SOS integration with local police and more.

The ride-hailing service also expanded customer support in the country, where Uber's 24X7 safety line will be available to riders to report any safety issues while on-trip and up to 30 minutes after the trip has ended.

"The availability of safe and convenient mobility options needs to keep pace with the rapidly expanding cityscapes. It is heartening to see that the company is investing its resources to strengthen safety and support," said Ashish Kundra, Principal Secretary, Government of Delhi.

The company said that experts from Uber's twin support centres in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam are available round the clock for support and answer 99 per cent of incoming calls "within the first 30 seconds".

Now, each time before an Uber trip starts, there will be an audio rear seat belt reminder for riders on the driver's phone along with a push notification on the rider's phone.

RideCheck is Uber's tech-led feature to proactively detect trip anomalies and offer support.

Now, the company has expanded the capabilities of its RideCheck technology to detect when a trip takes an unexpected route or when a trip ends unexpectedly before the rider's final destination.

Uber has also launched SOS integration with local police to share critical information with them including live location. This feature is already live in Hyderabad and the company is in active talks with major metro cities.

"Uber is committed to constantly investing in both technology and human intervention that improves the experience on the platform for drivers and riders," said Sooraj Nair, Head-Safety Operations, Uber India and South Asia.

Uber said its new Safety toolkit has been designed to give easy access to the help that a rider may need.

It also has information about Uber's different safety features that are available at the tap of a button, the company added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor