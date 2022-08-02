upGrad acquires Noida-based test prep provider Exampur

Mumbai, Aug 2 Higher edtech platform upGrad on Tuesday said it has acquired Exampur which is a test-prep provider for government jobs, for an undisclosed sum.

Noida-based learning platform Exampur aims to reach Rs 70 crore (nearly $7.5 million) in revenue this fiscal.

Co-founded in 2018 by Vivek Kumar and Vardan Gandhi, the platform has a user base of over 10 million students.

"We've created an integrated learning portfolio for our learners and within that matrix, we see test-prep as a high potential growth driver," said Gaurav Kumar, President, Corporate Development, upGrad.

"I'm confident that their day-on-day live delivery capabilities with 200+ teachers through its channel are set to redefine vernacular learning for a larger base of youth," Kumar added.

Exampur offers over 200 test-prep courses for govt. jobs where most of the content is delivered through its YouTube channels for the UPSC, SSC, defence, banking, teaching and other state-level government jobs.

Cumulatively, Exampur has a growing subscriber base of over 12 million with an average viewership of 2.5 million students.

Ninety per cent of paid users of Exampur are from tier 2, 3 and 4 markets.

"We want our learners to walk that extra mile to understand the key to cracking such competitive exams and this is where we have created a hybrid learning model through our digital presence," said Kumar and Gandhi.

Additionally, Exampur offers online test series, free quizzes and live scholarship tests.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor