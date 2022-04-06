US chipmaker Intel suspends all operations in Russia

San Francisco, April 6 Chipmaker Intel on Wednesday said it has suspended all business operations in Russia, a month after announcing to stop shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus in the wake of Ukraine invasion.

Intel said it continues to join the global community in condemning Russia's war against Ukraine and calling for a swift return to peace.

"Effective immediately, we have suspended all business operations in Russia. This follows our earlier decision to suspend all shipments to customers in Russia and Belarus," the US tech giant informed.

Other tech companies that have taken action in Russia are Apple, AMD, Adobe and General Electric.

Spotify, along with media outlets like CNN, ABC and the BBC have suspended services in Russia.

Intel further said that the company is working to support all employees through this difficult situation, "including our 1,200 employees in Russia.

"We have also implemented business continuity measures to minimise disruption to our global operations," it added.

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Twitter has also announced not to amplify or recommend government accounts in countries starting with Russia that limit access to free information and are engaged in armed interstate conflict whether Twitter is blocked in that country or not.

"We will first apply this policy to government accounts belonging to Russia," said the company.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor