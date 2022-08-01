Users report problems with Nothing smartphone, company clarifies

New Delhi, Aug 1 After some Nothing Phone (1) users took to social media platforms to complain about teething issues with the display along with delivery delays, London-based consumer electronics firm said on Monday that it is aware that a handful of customers were impacted and the "scale of which is very low".

Carl Pei-led Nothing's first smartphone came under the scanner as some users saw a green tint on the display of their devices, while a few accused Flipkart and Nothing of not handling the delivery in a timely manner.

The company said in a statement that they suggested a factory reset to some consumers and "that has fixed the issue".

"If for some, the issue still persists, we encourage affected users to contact our customer support team and a replacement will be provided," said Nothing, adding that it is recalibrating the display effect in an upcoming software update.

The response came as Nothing customers took to Twitter to raise their concerns.

"I am facing a green tint issue in my Nothing Phone (1). I want a replacement for this phone. I contacted @nothing several times but got no response," said a user.

"I have a massive green tint on the top of the screen... Flipkart has rejected my replacement request saying there is no fault. Clearly, a phone's display should not be like this in everyday usage," another customer posted on Twitter.

Some other users complained about the late delivery.

"Ordered Nothing phone (1) on 18 July 2022. Still waiting. Today is the promised delivery date by Flipkart, but till now, I did not get any update on Out for delivery. It has been the third time I am experiencing this kind of delivery delay," a user tweeted on Sunday.

"@flipkartsupport Where is my order? It's too much late to wait for a phone," another user wrote on the microblogging platform.

The smartphone with a 6.55-inch display offers a 50MP dual camera at the rear, a refined Nothing operating system (OS), a 120Hz OLED display with HDR10+, and a custom-built Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset.

The phone comes with different storage options, and the 8GB/128GB is available for Rs 31,999, 8GB/256GB for Rs 34,999, and 12GB/256GB for Rs 37,999.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor